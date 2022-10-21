People are being urged to 'help change lives' by exploring a career in prison services.

Prison officers at Stocken Prison in Stretton have launched the new drive to build a bigger and more diverse team.

It comes as the Government announced pay rises for prison service staff.

Prison officer Nicola Southward (60145011)

Nicola Southward, 50, was first introduced to the prison service when she was working at a bakery which employed low risk female prisoners.

She applied to become a prison officer and after 10 years in the service was promoted to a supervising officer.

Now, Nicola works as an acting custodial manager in charge of 206 prisoners as well as a team of 18 members of staff.

Stocken Prison (59918170)

She said: “One of the best parts of the role is watching each prisoner take a step towards rehabilitation.

"It’s an incredible feeling to see first-hand the impact our work has had on people.

"For anyone who is considering joining the service I would say if you have strong people skills, can work well in a team and be adaptable, the prison service could be a great fit for you.”

Prison officers at Stocken Prison help to maintain safety on the inside, while also ensuring ex-offenders leave with the skills and experience they need to secure a job.

Changes to pay means the starting salary for a prison officer has increased, with new recruits taking home over £30,000.

A recruitment day will take place at HMP Stocken on November 16 from 10am to 3pm. Email Paola.Mackinlay1@justice.gov.uk to register.