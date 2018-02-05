Private chef vows to ‘reignite passion for food’ in Grantham

A private chef has been cooking up a storm since setting up his own catering business at the end of last year.

David Kelly, 36, of Hazelwood Drive, Grantham, set up The Private Chef in September to try and reignite local people’s passion for fine dining and food, after nearly 20 years in the hospitality industry.

David is following in his father’s footsteps. He was also a chef and a huge inspiration throughout David’s career before he passed away recently. David started off by working in small family restaurants and hotels to learn the trade and develop a good understanding of the food industry.

After working with the army as a chef, David moved to Germany, where he was involved in the mass production of food.

He added: “I knew that if I wanted to be in a position to choose what I wanted to do in the future, whether that was running my own restaurant or setting up my own business, then I needed to gain as many skills as I could and variation of working in different areas of food production was key to that.”

After the army, David moved to Guernsey in the Channel Islands, where he worked as a chef at one of the islands top restaurants before moving to Grantham with his wife Natalie, to work at Belton Woods as their head chef in 2007.

Since then, David has gone on to work in the Lace Market in Nottingham, The George Hotel in Stamford and was approached to set up his own restaurant in 2010.

After three years, David became disillioned with working 90 hours a week and decided to go freelance, where the idea of The Private Chef first developed.

He said: “I freelanced for an agent for almost 18 months and I quickly realised that so many places struggled to find chefs. I am an ‘old school’ chef, where I do my best by each plate I serve but I just don’t see that kind of passion anymore, which is why I wanted to go it alone.”

Since setting up as The Private Chef, David offers private dining, weddings, corporate events, outside catering, celebratory events, dinner parties and consultancy.

He said: “I believe in giving people what they want. Not everyone is the same so I offer diversity and make sure that everything is bespoke but that doesn’t mean it has to be expensive.”

After a positive start, David is now hoping to merge into the event side of catering.

He said: “I would like to become more involved with festivals and arenas.”

Local foodies will be able to sample some of David’s finest dishes in a pop up restaurant later this month.

For one night only, couples are invited to enjoy an eight-course menu at a private, intimate venue in the centre of town.

David added: “Each couple who books a table for Saturday, February 17, will also receive a bottle of Prosecco. The table will be theirs for the entire evening, so they can really relax and enjoy themselves.”

For more information or to book, call 07954992214, email dktheprivatechef@gmail.com or follow @dkprivatechef on Facebook and Twitter.