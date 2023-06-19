A private spa has won an award, less than two years since it opened.

The Scented Garden Private Day Spa, in Orston, has won the Best Day Spa in the Muddy Stilettos Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Awards 2023.

Caroline Newton, owner of the business, said it is “amazing” to win this award.

Caroline Newton, owner of the Scented Garden Private Day Spa

She added: “We are totally blown away by all of your support.

“When we were first nominated by an anonymous guest last month, our heart skipped a beat.

“With so many of you getting behind us and what we have worked so hard to create.

“It is just astonishing and we thank you so much!”

Caroline first opened the spa when she got the idea to turn her garden into the spa.

For more information on the spa, go to its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100021732182973

Contact Caroline by email at caroline@scentedgarden.co.uk or by phone at 07833 522115.