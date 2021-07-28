An organisation set up to reduce homelessness and rough sleeping is urging more private landlords to work with it to tackle a shortage of accommodation.

The Change4Lincs project, led by South Kesteven District Council, has come up with a list of incentives emphasising the free services it can offer, along with the support councils can provide for each tenancy.

They include:

Support from a dedicated lettings officer for landlords

Dedicated support team to encourage long-term tenancies

Tenancy advice

Rent and Legal Guarantee Insurance for 12 months

Tenant support to set up benefit claims and utilities to prevent debt and fines

Property inspections during the first 12 months

Inventory for the start of the tenancy

Legal advice

Also available are a month’s rent paid in advance direct to a landlord direct, or their chosen letting agent; a five-week deposit paid into a Government-authorised tenancy scheme; and direct payment of rent to the landlord, whenever possible.

South Kesteven’s cabinet member for housing, Councillor Robert Reid, said: “The reason we have decided on these free services is that they fall within the staff remit and that is what Change4Lincs is basically about.

“It will allow us to demonstrate that we are there for the landlords, that they do not feel abandoned and that we can be contacted if there are any issues.

“We want to show that we are working with the tenant from the start, using the inventory procedure, carrying out inspections and showing that we care how the tenant is treating the property.”

Coun Reid said Change4Lincs had been a real success story since it was set up last year, providing vital help and support to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“We have been impressed with how the private sector has played its part,” he said. “But we are in a situation locally where demand for accommodation outstrips supply and we want to work with more landlords to redress that balance.

Among the key pledges in South Kesteven District Council’s Corporate Plan is a commitment to work to reduce and prevent homelessness, and to provide housing that meets the needs of all residents.

SKDC is working with North Kesteven, South Holland and West Lindsey district councils under the Change4Lincs banner.

One of the landlords already working with Change4Lincs is Oli Reid, a director of Living Concepts Ltd, of Long Bennington. He runs the family company with mother and co-director Rebecca Reid.

They have four Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMO) in Grantham, all of which are offered for social housing. The company’s latest project is the conversion of a four-bed property in Oxford Street to a five-bed HMO.

Oli said he was in no doubt about the benefits of working with South Kesteven District Council and the Change4Lincs team.

“We were already working with the Council housing team and they referred us to Change4Lincs in connection with other potential projects we had in Grantham,” he said.

“A big bonus is that the tenants are found for us. Alongside that, although they are often vulnerable, we know they are getting the support they need through a dedicated service.

“The tenants receive on-going support such as regular visits from Tenancy Officers who also work with us to resolve any issues that may arise.

“Knowing that if there is a problem with a tenancy I can report it to the tenancy officers, gives me peace of mind and certainly takes some of the pressure off being a social landlord.”

Oli said that working directly with the Council and Change4Lincs had meant management responsibilities were shared and they were able to focus on growth and less on the management side of things.

“This kind of partnership arrangement has made life much easier and I am more than happy to talk about my experience with other landlords interested in following the same path, whether it be through potential guaranteed rent schemes we offer, for landlords looking to work directly with Change4Lincs or prospective investors that would like to work with us to make a difference.”

Change4Lincs Lettings Officer Sarah Arnold said: “We have direct links to all the latest legal advice, can carry out property inspection and provide tenancy advice quickly and efficiently.

“We can provide all the services and more that a lettings agency would offer, without the fees, and act as a one-stop shop for social landlords.”

To contact Oli email oli@livingconceptsltd.com