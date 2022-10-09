Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Dudley House School organises trail in Grantham based on owl mascot during October Half Term

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 09 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A school has organised a trail to find its owl mascot during half term.

Dudley House School has planned an trail to take place between the Monday and Friday of October Half Term (October 24 to 28).

The event, called 'Where's Dudley?', will be similar to an Easter egg hunt, but will involve finding the school's owl mascot, Dudley.

The Dudley House mascot, Dudley the owl. (59821192)
The Dudley House mascot, Dudley the owl. (59821192)

Work sheets can be picked up at Grantham Library, the event's starting location.

Children can win prizes for completing the Dudley trail successfully, including vouchers and books.

Parents and children can get involved by downloading a worksheet from the Dudley House School Facebook page or website, the Grantham Families Facebook group, or Nextdoor - they will also be printed off and available to be picked up at the library.

Days Out Events Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE