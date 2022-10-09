A school has organised a trail to find its owl mascot during half term.

Dudley House School has planned an trail to take place between the Monday and Friday of October Half Term (October 24 to 28).

The event, called 'Where's Dudley?', will be similar to an Easter egg hunt, but will involve finding the school's owl mascot, Dudley.

The Dudley House mascot, Dudley the owl. (59821192)

Work sheets can be picked up at Grantham Library, the event's starting location.

Children can win prizes for completing the Dudley trail successfully, including vouchers and books.

Parents and children can get involved by downloading a worksheet from the Dudley House School Facebook page or website, the Grantham Families Facebook group, or Nextdoor - they will also be printed off and available to be picked up at the library.