A pro-wrestler of the 1960's who used to fight in Grantham sadly died last month.

Many pro wrestling fans who attended the pro wrestling at the Barracks Drill hall on Sandon Road during the 1960s will be sad to hear the passing of Billy Two Rivers, a “true Canadian mohawk Indian wrestler”, who died on February 12 this year.

This picture was provided by Grantham resident Stan Matthews. Stan said: “As a second in the ring corner, I met many pro wrestlers.

Billy Two Rivers, a pro wrestler who fought at the Barracks Drill Hall on Sandon Road. Photo: Stan Matthews (62821390)

“Billy Two Rivers wrestled at the barracks and when he entered the ring he took off his feathered headdress and told me to take it to the dressing room.”

In one contest, Billy was thrown over the ropes and landed on Stan’s girlfriend’s – now wife – lap.

After the fight, Billy asked if Stan’s girlfriend was OK and then bought them both a drink and gave Stan an autograph.

Stan added: “He was a true Indian and a true gentleman. RIP.”

50 years ago - German members of church visit town in 1973

Two members of a German church visited Grantham in 1973. The members addressed an area meeting of branches of the Church of England Men’s Society, which was presided over by the Bishop of Grantham at the time, the Right Reverend Dennis Hawker.

Dean Ernst Werner, of the Diocese of Brunswick, and Pastor Hans Geber, from West Berlin, were the meeting’s guests at St Wulfram’s Church Hall.

The subject was the role of the church in the common market.

The Dean said that Britain’s entry into the European community offered an exciting vista of co-operation with other nations in political, commercial and industrial spheres.

The Dean also went on to say that modern society was “much more complicated than ever before”.

The “political machine, science and technology were the web of international relations and affected much of the life of the individual”, he added.

10 years ago - Bank employees across county raise over £1,500 for hospice

HSBC employees in Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire helped raise £1,500 for St Barnabas Hospice through a series of events in 2013.

Tina Dingley, of Grantham Hospice, collected a cheque from the branch in Grantham, presented by commercial director for Mid Lincolnshire and the Fens David Welch.

Around 20 members of staff at HSBC’s commercial offices in Grantham, Lincoln, Peterborough and Spalding took part in sponsored walk and cycle around Rutland Water in September 2012 to raise money for the charity.

Mr Welch and deputy area commercial directors Stephen Evans and Gareth Bowen also completed the ‘Survival of the Fittest’ obstacle course to boost fundraising.

HSBC employees chose the Hospice as a number of colleagues and their families and friends have received care at the hospice.