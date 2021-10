Grantham Probus got together for the first time in 18 months.

Held at Belton Park Golf Club yesterday, the group reunited for their first meeting after a year and a half apart.

After this, Probus will resume their monthly meetings with guest speakers.

Grantham Probus committee. From left: Dennis Lambley, Brian Stagg, Andrew Dowie, Douglas Gorin, Keith Wilkins, Tony Howlett, Tony Gostick. (51999464)

New members interested in joining should email Andrew Dowie on adowie@waitrose.com