The council has announced the Proclamation of Accession will take place this weekend to announce King Charles III as the new monarch.

South Kesteven District Council has announced the proclamation will be read in each of South Kesteven's four towns at 3pm on Sunday, September 11.

The Proclamation is the formal method of sharing the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died and that her heir, King Charles III, has acceded to the throne.

Members of the public are invited to attend the readings, which will take place at:

The steps outside South Kesteven House on St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.

The balcony at Browne’s Hospital on Broad Street, Stamford.

The entrance to Bourne Corn Exchange.

The entrance to Market Deeping Town Hall.

SKDC has opened books of condolence at two locations in each town including the Mayor of Grantham's Parlour in the Guildhall and St Wulfram’s Church.

The books will be available from 9am until 6pm each day until midday after Her Majesty’s state funeral.

The Buckingham Palace online book of condolence can be found at www.royal.u.

The council will join with the national observance of a two-minute silence at 11am on the day of the state funeral.

Flowers can be laid at: