A production company has announced its next production will be Oliver!

MJH Productions will be staging the famous show in St Wulfram's Church following the success of its two previous productions of Jesus Christ Superstar in 2019 and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat earlier this year.

Matthew said: "We are currently looking for a cast for Oliver, most of our 125 members are staying on for Oliver, however we always encourage new members, especially now that we are looking for lots of young people for Fagin's gang and of course Dodger and Oliver!

"Joseph had a cast of 125 including adults and children from secondary and primary schools. We sold out 2,200 tickets and Oliver will be on an even grander scale!"

On Thursday, November 17, MJH Productions will be holding a production launch at St Wulfram's Church, where people will be able to here about the exciting plans ahead for the production. There will also be free food and drink available.

If you are interested or want more details on auditions and casting, then contact Matthew by email at perform@gapa.me.