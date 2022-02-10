A trailer manufacturer in Grantham expects to almost double production by the end of the year after it was saved from administration four months ago.

Fruehauf, of Houghton Road, was bought by MV Commercial, securing a new future for the trailer and rigid manufacturer at the 67-acre Grantham site.

Steven Cairns, managing director of MV Commercial, said: “We are already producing 12 units a week and as we start to see the result of the introduction of new build lines and state-of-the-art equipment, we anticipate that number reaching 20 a week before the end of the year.”

It is four months since MV Commercial secured a new future for Fruehauf in Grantham with a multi-million investment.

Production at the facility is focused on tipping trailers with several new products scheduled for launch during 2022.

The company is also growing its workforce, which has seen an additional 30 new staff join the company since October and plans are being finalised for employment to reach 175 before the year end.

The rescue deal included an immediate cash injection by the buyers and a commitment to a further £30m investment over the next three years, saving 120 jobs at the Grantham firm.

Mr Cairns added: “We are especially excited about the synergy between our two companies both in respect of Fruehauf supplying trailers and rigids direct to MV and also about establishing a major MV Commercial sales and service facility on the site."