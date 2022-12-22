Following a World Cup sweepstake, a Grantham production company has raised over £1,500 for the foodbank.

After Property Video Solutions ran a competition with their clients, who each bought a team in a draw in a bid to win a cash prize, the company raised £1,150 and this was presented as a large cheque to Brian Hanbury, who runs the Grantham Foodbank.

The production company has also donated £100 worth of of goods of food and toiletries to the foodbank, and the winning companies from the raffle pledged the cash they won to foodbank, so it will get an additional £300.

Michelle England (middle left) presenting a cheque to Brian Hanbury (middle right). (61488604)

Michelle England, owner of Property Video Solutions, said: "This Christmas is a difficult one for many with the cost of living crisis really starting to bite. Couple that with a cold snap which has forced people to use their heating and some people are really struggling.

"We knew that if we could sell each of the 32 teams for £50 each that we would be able to help so many families who just need that extra bit of support whilst things are tough.

"Our amazing clients all bought teams with entrants as far away as Fife in Scotland and Wrexham in Wales. A couple of companies donated more than the required £50 too.

The food and toiletries donated by Property Video Solutions (61488599)

"We hope that Brian and the fantastic team at the food bank get incredible value from the generosity of our amazing clients."

The runner-up in the sweepstake will also be donating £150 to their local foodbank in Sawbridgeworth.

Property Video Solutions has supported a number of local charities this year and continues to do every year.

This year, they donated selection boxes to Grantham Disabled Children's Society Christmas party for the fifth year in a row.

As well as this, they made a film worth £2,500 for ARK, a local homelessness charity, to highlight the important work they do and also to promote the charity's sleepout at Grantham House, held earlier this month.

The company also produced a free video showcasing the highlights of St Wulfram's Church Land of Hops and Glory beer festival.

They also sponsor shirts for Harrowby United's Sunday league team.