While Covid may have delayed the production by two years, it was certainly worth the wait.

There was a packed crowd in St Wulfram's Church for Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by MJH Productions and not a single empty seat in sight for the opening night on Tuesday.

The amateur production followed the biblical tale of Joseph with the whole story being performed through song and dance from start to finish.

Joseph is played by Evan Dickinson. Photo: Michael Caldwell (55952778)

Despite a large cast of more than 50, everyone was in time throughout and highly energetic right until the very end, where for the final songs the cast even had their audience stomping their feet and clapping in tune.

Hours and hours of rehearsals have clearly gone into this production, and the mixed age cast really added to the atmosphere and made the show just that much better for the audience.

Evan Dickinson did a fantastic job as Joseph, and really wowed the audience with his vocal range and acting abilities.

Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at St Wulfram's Church. (55952784)

All of the cast were very convincing in their roles, and endured many quick costume changes which were done seamlessly.

Classic songs such as Any Dream Will Do, Go Go Joseph and Joseph's Coat were performed, but audiences were treated to the traditional tale with a modern twist, as elements of the show took a turn to the Wild West, tropical islands and France.

Annie Barratt almost stole the show with her spectacular singing during Those Canaan Days, leaving the audience in awe afterwards.

Evan Dickinson as Joseph. Photo: Michael Caldwell (55952780)

The orchestra performed flawlessly throughout the entire production, and at times I forgot they were playing live as the music was just so perfect.

The combination of live music alongside the singing of cast members was fantastic, and this further combined with the angelic voices of the children's choir filled St Wulfram's from top to bottom with beautiful music, and really helped set the mood for the more emotional songs.

Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat continues until Saturday evening (April 9). For details and tickets click here.