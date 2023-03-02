A professor has confirmed that she will act as a patron for a popular science and arts festival which lost council funding, as an attempt to bring it back continues.

Professor Valerie Gibson, a previous patron of Gravity Fields Festival, confirmed yesterday (Wednesday) that she is prepared to patron the event in 2024, should it return.

The festival, held every two years since 2012, celebrates science and the arts, and honours Sir Isaac Newton, who was born and educated in Grantham.

Gravity Fields Festival 2018 (4494784)

South Kesteven District Council's budget for the year, which was approved yesterday (Wednesday), scrapped funding of £80,000 for festivals across the district, meaning the future of Gravity Fields is unclear.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, is chair of a working group formed in January by the Charter Trustees of Grantham, which is looking into ways of continuing the festival without council funding.

Coun Jeal said: "It is great news that Professor Valerie Gibson will act as a patron for the Grantham Gravity Fields festival going forward.

Gravity Fields (33234221)

"We felt it was important to honour the legacy of those festivals from previous years, Professor Gibson's involvement will help us achieve that."

Prof Gibson has previously told the Journal: “The town is missing out on a unique opportunity to use Newton’s life and the whole story of the development of science as a means to attract new talent and industry to the town.

“Having the festival at the international level it was is really important to attract major big names in science and arts to the town.

“We could really make something special out of the area with the festival. Newton and Grantham for science is akin to Shakespeare and Stratford-upon-Avon for the arts.”

Professor Valerie Gibson (62645159)

St Wulfram's Church is also playing "a significant role" in trying to bring the festival back, with a spokesperson confirming that planning is in "the very early stages".

Following the 2016 event, SKDC said Gravity Fields had injected around £1 million into the local economy.

Gravity Fields Festival has not been held since 2018, with the 2020 event cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A 'Gravity Fields Online Day' of science-based online activities was held in its place.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of SKDC, said: “Council-run festivals used to receive quite substantial funding from the Arts Council but the funding has changed which means it doesn’t support local authorities as much as it used to.

“The funding is more to support community events with different partners.”

Coun Cooke explained that the council has been awarded almost £4 million from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund which could be put towards different events organised by the community.