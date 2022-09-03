Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam visited a Grantham primary school as part of his duties as being patron of a local charity.

On Thursday, September 1, he went to Little Gonerby Infant School visiting one of the HAF Holiday Camps offered by inspire+, which he has recently become a patron of.

He got the opportunity to watch the children participate in a number of activities across the day.

From the left: Denise Hornsey, Andy Fox, Jonathan Van-Tam, Martin Smith, Cllr Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE and Vincent Brittain. Credit: Inspire+ (59063722)

Vincent Brittain, CEO and founder of inspire+, said: "I’m delighted that Jonathan and Lincolnshire County Council dignitaries have been able to see first-hand the huge impact that HAF is having for young people and children.

"We have provided this provision in Grantham, Stamford, the Deepings, and Spalding this summer that has seen 4,400 hot, fresh, nutritious meals being served!"

Vincent also attended the visit, alongside Lincolnshire County Council dignitaries including Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, Martin Smith, assistant director of children services, Andy Fox, a consultant in public health, and Denise Hornsey, the senior project manager for Holiday Activities and Food (HAF).

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam and Vincent Brittain, Inspire+ founder and CEO. Credit: Inspire+ (59063732)

They all watched the children participate in a well-being session, a cooking lesson and team building activities.

Councillor Bradwell, executive member for children's services, added: "The HAF programme is designed to provide eligible children with a range of engaging activities, as well as free, healthy food.

"In addition, being with their friends will aid their emotional wellbeing and social development.

Children during the Cooking Lesson. Credit: Inspire+ (59063753)

"Hundreds of children have already taken part in our previous programmes, and the feedback from families has been fantastic. We were delighted to welcome Professor Van-Tam to one of our clubs so he could see first-hand the difference that this project makes to families.”

Find out more about the Inspire+ holiday sports camp at https://www.inspireplus.org.uk/holiday-sports-camp/.

The HAF programme provides a wide-range of activities and food for children and young people receiving benefits-related free school meals.

Thanks to funding from the Department for Education, Lincolnshire County Council has been able to work with a range of partners, including inspire+, to organise fun and exciting holiday clubs across the county.