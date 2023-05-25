A former deputy chief medical officer will be speaking at a Women’s Institute.

Professor Sir Johnathan Van-Tam will be speaking at the Long Bennington WI on Tuesday, June 6, at St James’ Village Hall.

Professor Van-Tam specialises in influenza and became known to many during the coronavirus pandemic.

This was because he was the deputy chief medical officer and spoke on the government’s daily television briefings.

The event is free to attend and begins at 7.30pm.

Donations are being taken to raise money for Newark Children’s Bereavement Centre.