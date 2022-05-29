Progress is being made on the new Rushcliffe Oaks crematorium with the creation of a modern contemporary building and community space.

The site in Stragglethorpe, near Cotgrave, has a focus on reflecting a connection back to nature and wildlife.

Rushcliffe Borough Council anticipates that the facility will be open later thus year.

The Rushcliffe Oaks project is progressing ahead of opening later this year (56957753)

Earlier this month there was a discovery day where residents and businesses had a chance to have their questions answered.

There was also an opportunity for names to be suggested for the site's chapel and visitors could also complete a survey on memorialisation features at the site.

Councillor Simon Robinson, leader of the council, said: "The council is seeking to be carbon neutral in its operations by 2030 and this is reflected at the heart of the design and thought process for this new facility."

He continued: "Through the use of innovative technologies and renewable energy sources, with a greener electric powered cremator instead of the more traditional use of gas, CO2 emissions will be lowered by up to 80 per cent. Rushcliffe Oaks will be one of the first in the country to invest in this new technology.

"An extensive landscape management plan has been developed which focuses on retaining and enhancing boundary planting to attract wildlife and a living roof on the single-storey building aims to reduce the visual impact from the surrounding area.

"The crematorium’s focus on reflecting a connection back to nature and wildlife will provide a facility to the community that allows a sensitive, peaceful and respectful send off for loved ones."

Partners met on the site this week to view the latest progress as the main building's structure continues to take shape.

The latest information about the site is available by emailing info@rushcliffeoaks.co.uk or by visiting its dedicated Facebook page, Rushcliffe Oaks.

The crematorium will be operated and managed by the council, and will operate Mondays to Fridays between 9.30am and 4.30pm.