An update has been provided on progress of constructing the Grantham Southern Relief Road, with overnight closures of the A1 planned for December.

Lincolnshire County Council has outlined the most recent progress made on the relief road project over the last month, and the next steps that will be taken during December.

As part of phase two of the project, a new link and Honda layby were constructed, as well as the installation of ducting and surface water channel on A1.

The relief road is continuing to progress (53501317)

Across the site, works on verges, street lighting and the installation of signage, as well as safety barriers continued, with more to be done during December.

On the A1, verge works and installation of signs and street lights also continued, with LCC hoping to complete northbound surfacing works on the A1 in the next month.

With regard to phase three of the project, which began back in April, new test and reaction piles were installed on the west side of the site, with embankment works continuing.

On the east side during November, site rock processing and construction works to south-west section of Somersby Hill Roundabout continued.

The A1 northbound will be closed between Little Ponton and Harlaxton from Monday December 6 for five evenings, between 8pm to 6am.

The A1 southbound will then close overnight for five evenings from Monday December 13 between 8pm and 6am between Harlaxton and Little Ponton.

A 50mph speed limit and narrowed lanes on the A1 between Harlaxton to Little Ponton is set to continue, with on-going lane closures on the B1174 roundabout until the end of the scheme.

Temporary traffic signals and lane closures are also set to continue as needed at Somersby Hill Roundabout until Spring 2022.

