People are invited to a free nature event at Londonthorpe Woods.

The Reconnecting Grantham project is inviting people to attend Nature Day on Saturday, May 13, to explore the biodiversity of the woodland.

Aaron Benson, community development officer for the Reconnecting Grantham project, said: “We’re really excited to invite local Grantham residents to Londonthorpe Woods to discover more about the nature here.

Londonthorpe Woods. Photo: Woodland Trust and National Trust

“We’re hoping that we can inspire visitors to have a better understanding of what wildlife is in their local area and what is needed to protect this environment.”

Visitors will get the opportunity to discover the nature that lives on their doorstep.

The team will then answer any questions visitors have about the nature including wildlife found on site, tree identificaiton and nature photography.

There will also be a range of different activities, including bug counts, children’s activities, litter picks and nature guided walks.

For more information about booking a space on the walks, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/belton-house/events.

The National Trust and Woodland Trust, with funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, have joined forces to enhance the natural landscape at Londonthorpe Woods and Bellmount, and improve access for local visitors, as part of the Reconnecting Grantham project.

For more information on the project, email the team at ReconnectingGrantham@woodlandtrust.org.uk.