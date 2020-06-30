A £428,000 funding boost will kick-start work on a major project to link up Belton House estate and Londonthorpe Woods to create a wide expanse for people to explore and enjoy.

The cash from The National Lottery Heritage Fund will see the Woodland Trust and National Trust press ahead with their £1.2 million plans which aim to “reconnect” Bellmount, the eastern part of the Belton House estate, and Londonthope Woods on the edge of Grantham.

The area once formed part of the 17th Century Brownlow Estate but over time this historic landscape has become fragmented.