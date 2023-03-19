A Blue Green Corridor project and litter-picking scheme are the focus of this month's column by Grantham RiverCare co-leaders Ian Simmons and David Martin. They write:

Sir David Attenborough’s latest natural history series launched last weekend showcasing the beauty of the British Isles.

It comes with a stark message about the decline in our animal and plant populations over recent years.

The usual reasons are given – agricultural methods, pesticide use, increased urbanisation – and a call for more direct investment in nature is made.

It is, therefore, great to shine a spotlight on the Blue Green Corridor project for the River Witham.

Working from Dysart Park to Queen Elizabeth Park, on to the Belton estate and Sleaford, some £1.29 million will be spent, transforming the river, improving the conditions for wildlife and people.

Funded by the European Regional Development Fund, both Kesteven councils are working with the National Trust and the Environment Agency to improve the river.

Trees and wildflower meadows have been planted and new wetland areas have been designed to encourage biodiversity.

Some of you may already have seen the new berms that have been constructed along the Witham. These are designed to speed the river flow in places to improve water quality, clean the river bed and allow the river to ‘wiggle’ more, as it would have done years ago.

Some of the concrete canalisation in town, where walls have been built to protect surrounding properties, doesn’t allow for natural river flows. It is a technique that isn’t used much these days as attitudes to habitats and flood risks have changed.

The focus on improving the river and surrounding area over the next few months leads seamlessly into Keep Britain Tidy’s Spring ‘Great British Spring Clean’ campaign, which runs from March 17 to April 2.

Grantham RiverCare is involved in three organised clean-ups, with our first on March 18. This is our monthly outing and, to date, we have 32 volunteers scheduled to attend.

On March 25, we join Grantham Angling Association Fly Fishing section on their beat.

Finally, on April 1, the National Trust are organising a litter pick in Londonthorpe Woods. For more details please see fb.me/rivercaregrantham

For those of you who prefer a more solitary way of helping out, you can “pledge as an individual” on the KBT website. Here you can offer to collect a number of bags of litter, add your efforts to their total to reflect a national picture and be part of something big!

So far, pledges have reached almost 200,000 bags waiting to be filled – that is some commitment and is applauded by us.