A community fund is open for local charities to apply for support.

Applications are now open for the Co-op's Local Community Fund, and they are looking for local causes in Grantham to apply.

For the past six years, Co-op has supported more than 170 local causes in Grantham and from today (Tuesday, May 3) local groups have the chance to apply for funding.

The fund will continue supporting local organisations that are involved in providing access to food, helping to improve mental wellbeing or provide opportunities for young people.

For the first time, the fund will also be looking to support causes that are working to protect biodiversity or tackle climate change.

Groups looking to deliver projects in any of these areas are being encouraged to apply online for the fund, which thanks to Co-op members has raised more than £85m for almost 30,000 projects since the fund began in 2016.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and membership at the Co-op, said: "Since the Local Community Fund began, we have raised an amazing £85m for grassroots causes, as a direct result from the support of our members.

"Also, by applying for the Local Community Fund, groups will join our online community centre, Co-operate, which can help them find additional resources, as well as further donations, making this not just a fund, but a partnership.

"Even if a funding application is not successful, the group will still be a part of a network of over 12,000 groups on Co-operate.

"And for the first time I’m so pleased to announce that we have extended the criteria to include causes that are particularly dedicated to helping tackle biodiversity and carbon reduction, from local community gardens to small scale renewable energy schemes."

When Co-op members buy selected Co-op products and services, 2p for every £1 spent goes into their Co-Op membership account, which is then given to support national community organisations through the Community Partnership Fund and local causes via the Local Community Fund.

Members can choose the causes they wish to support, and go online to compare their community with others across the UK.

For more information about applications for the fund, go to https://causes.coop.co.uk/?utm_source=vanity&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LocalCommunityFund

Applications close on Sunday, May 29