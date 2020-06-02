Projects will improve River Witham and nearby areas in Grantham

The importance of green spaces to the health and wellbeing of communities has been brought into sharper focus by the Coronavirus pandemic, and work has been continuing at South Kesteven District Council on a major environmental project that will have a big part to play as life returns to normal.

The Witham/Slea Blue-Green Corridor is a £1.29m three-year ecological scheme that will rejuvenate rivers and riverside areas in Grantham and Sleaford.

It will establish and improve riverside walks and river environments; safeguard and enhance wildlife habitats; and connect communities along the River Witham and River Slea.