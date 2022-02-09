A long-standing Grantham property business has merged with another local firm that is well-established in the industry.

Property firms, Escritt Barrell Golding (EBG) and R Longstaff & Co., based in Grantham and Spalding respectively, have announced that their practices merged as of January 21.

The development provides an exciting opportunity for both firms, both of which date back to at least the 19th century.

The Escritt Barrell Golding offices on St Peters Hill. Image via Google Streetview (54803633)

Escritt and Barrell was established in 1860, while the Longstaff family have been in business since 1870, although the roots of their firm go back to 1770.

EBG will continue to operate from their office in St Peter's Hill, Grantham, R. Longstaff & Co's South Lincolnshire offices include their main office at Spalding and with additional offices at Bourne and Holbeach.

The firms have confirmed that addresses and contact details will remain unchanged. as EGB is fully integrated into Longstaff's.

The two firms both specialise in agricultural and rural estate matters, commercial property agency and management and professional valuation work. Longstaff's are also a market leader in the residential sales and lettings sectors in South Lincolnshire.

The partners of EBG, Geoffrey Bishop and Stephen Short, have said they are delighted to secure the future of their long-established firm and have welcomed the opportunity of joining forces with R Longstaff & Co.

Whilst Geoffrey will remain as a full time practising rural surveyor, Stephen will continue in a practising consultancy role for the foreseeable future.

Geoffrey said "It was very important to both Stephen and I that we should work with a company that has a similar outlook to ourselves and the merger with R Longstaff & Co does just that. I see this as an extremely exciting development and I look forward to working in the expanded practice where we will continue to provide a quality service to the rural community and the commercial property sector."

Christopher Longstaff, senior partner of R Longstaff & Co. added: "We are delighted to have joined forces with EBG, a long established and well-respected firm of Rural Surveyors, and we look forward to providing a service in all property sectors over a considerably wider area in Lincolnshire and the adjoining counties in the future."