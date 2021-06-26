A report published this week claims house prices in South Kesteven have risen four times as much as in some cities during the past year - and although Grantham-based property expert Christopher Watkin disputes the figures, he agrees these are “interesting times for homeowners”.

He also highlights the issue of far fewer properties for sale in the town compared to previous years.

In the report published by the Guardian, in which property prices were analysed by Hamptons estate agency, it is said that prices rose by an average of 28 per cent in South Kesteven, one of only a dozen areas that saw the growth rate tip over 25 per cent.

Property expert Christopher Watkin (48542467)

This compares with only a seven per cent increase in urban areas of England.

But Christopher told the Journal: “Property values according to Land Registry in South Kesteven have risen by 12 per cent year on year, March 2020 to March 2021 – the latest set of figures.

"To back that up, looking at what a standard archetypal semi-detached house sells for in Grantham and the villages such as Barrowby and Ancaster today, compared to a year ago, and a figure in the early to mid teens per cent is more appropriate.

“The issue is there aren’t many properties for sale. For example, there are only 141 properties available to buy in Grantham today, low when compared to the 14-year average of 421 properties for sale in the town, whilst at the height of the credit crunch, there were 934 properties for sale at one point in Grantham.”