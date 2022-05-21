A four bedroom property has gone on the market for almost £1 million.

The detatched family home, set in Lower Bitchfield, also has a one bedroom self-contained annexe and has been put on the market for £950,000.

There are equestrian facilities at the property, as well as level paddocks, manege, garage and workshop.

Credit: Rural Scene, the exterior of the property (56808797)

In the main house there is also a utility room, snug and conservatory, in addition to the standard rooms.

The current vendors used the property as an equestrian family home, and there are a number of equestrian training centres within easy reach, including Vale View, Field Farm and Arena UK.

Located on the outskirts of Lower Bitchfield the property is to the south east of Grantham with a selection of schools, main roads and trains stations nearby.

Credit: Rural Scene, some of the equestrian facilities (56808785)

More information can be found at here.

Credit: Rural Scene, one of the bedrooms (56808771)

Credit: Rural Scene, the living room (56808779)

Credit: Rural Scene, the conservatory (56808782)

Credit: Rural Scene, part of the gardens (56808788)