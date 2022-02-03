A five-bedroom property has been put on the market for more than £1 million near Grantham.

The stone detached house in Wymondham is a former coach house that has recently been refurbished to a high standard with four bedrooms and four bathrooms in the main house.

The property also has a self-contained annexe with a triple garage under its own living room, kitchenette, and double bedroom with an en-suite.

Credit: Country & Equestrian, an aerial view of the property (54659553)

This property has a master suite, which has a large dressing area, double bedroom with an en-suite and a walk in wardrobe on the first floor.

In the main house there are two staircases, one on each side of the property, which could be perfect for multi-generational living as there is no direct access upstairs to the other bedrooms.

The entrance hall leads to a large drawing room, which has a feature wood burner and high ceilings, and the kitchen has recently been refitted with a designer kitchen, open plan dining and sitting area.

Credit: Country & Equestrian, the recently refitted kitchen (54659568)

Thanks to a long sweeping driveway and automatic gates, this property has plenty of privacy.

It also has landscaped pet proof gardens at the front of the property with a well-maintained area of lawn and patio for seating.

The property is less than six miles from Melton Mowbray Station, and just around the corner from St Peter's Church of England Primary School, which is 0.1 miles away.

More information on the property can be found at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/119396495#/?channel=RES_BUY

Credit: Country & Equestrian, the triple garage and annexe exterior (54659571)

Credit: Country & Equestrian, the annexe (54659559)

Credit: Country & Equestrian, a reception room (54659562)

Credit: Country & Equestrian, the interior of the property (54659565)

Credit: Country & Equestrian, the driveway and automatic gates (54659556)