A seven-bedroom property with a waterfall in the garden has been put on the market for more than £1 million near Grantham.

The detached country residence, set in Hough On The Hill, is a property with a number of unique features that has been been put on the market for offers exceeding £1,150,000.

There is an entrance hall with a central oak staircase, a sun room with a vaulted ceiling and triple aspect panoramic garden views.

Credit: Fine and Country, the exterior of the property (56959883)

There is also three bedroom suites with dressing areas/walk in wardrobes and en-suites, as well as four double bedrooms and a family bathroom with a roll-top bath.

Inside there is also a drawing room with a vaulted ceiling, a mezzanine, and an impressive inglenook fireplace with a wood burner.

Outside of the property there is a secluded garden with a stream, waterfall and woodland views, as well as a large driveway leading to a triple garage.

Credit: Fine and Country, beautiful views can be seen from inside (56959874)

Above the garage there is also a guest annex, with a lounge, bedroom and en-suite bathroom.

The nearest train station is Ancaster Station which four miles away and it is also nearby to Grantham Station.

More information on the property can be found at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/123517328#/?channel=RES_BUY

Credit: Fine and Country, one of the bedrooms (56959859)

Credit: Fine and Country, one of the dressing areas (56959862)

Credit: Fine and Country, one of the bathrooms (56959865)

Credit: Fine and Country, the entrance hall staircase (56959868)

Credit: Fine and Country, the kitchen (56959871)

Credit: Fine and Country, one of the reception rooms (56959877)