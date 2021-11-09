A former Victorian Manor House has been put on the market for £1,500,000.

The six-bedroom detatched property, on Manor Road, Burton Coggles, near Grantham, has four reception rooms and three baths across two floors.

Stylishly presented and well maintained by the current owners, who have lived their several years, the property also boasts high ceilings, an entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, family room, and study.

Credit: Fine & Country, the exterior of the property (52948771)

In addition to this, the house has a cellar, a kitchen and breakfast room.

Covering 3,241 square foot, the the property has gardens and grounds of approximately 1 acre as well as electric double gates, a pond a pool and vegetable garden.

There is also a large gravel drive which has enough parking for several cars.

Credit: Fine & Country, The kitchen and breakfast room (52948754)

The house is just 7.2 miles away from Grantham Train Station and 1.2 miles away from the nearest primary school.

You can find out more about the property at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60112354/

Credit: Fine & Country, One of the property's six bedrooms (52948748)

Credit: Fine & Country, The property's drive and garden (52948768)

Credit: Fine & Country, The pool and exterior of the property (52948760)

Credit: Fine & Country, One of the property's six bedrooms (52948737)

Credit: Fine & Country, The property's dinning room (52948740)