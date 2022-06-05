A seven-bedroom property has been put on the market for £1 million in Bottesford.

The detatched period home, The Mill House covers 3,500 square feet and has been described as the 'ideal family home.'

This property dates back to Norman times, and was formerly a water mill that supplied flour along the River Devon to Belvoir Castle, before being converted into a home in the 18th century.

Credit: Richard Watkinson Partners, the exterior of the property (56960752)

There are three reception rooms, three bathrooms and two ground floor cloakrooms at the property, as well as generous parking space and double garage.

The home was extended during the 1800s and has recently undergone refurbishment and reconfiguration to create a beautiful spacious home, combining its original character with contemporary living.

The property also offers unique views of the River Devon, which provides a stunning backdrop to the property.

Credit: Richard Watkinson Partners, the kitchen (56960773)

Nearby to the property is the A52, A46 and A1, and it is also close to train stations in Bottesford and Aslockton.

More information can be found at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/123659228#/?channel=RES_BUY

Credit: Richard Watkinson Partners, one of the reception rooms (56960749)

Credit: Richard Watkinson Partners, the exterior of the property (56960776)

Credit: Richard Watkinson Partners, views from the garden (56960755)

Credit: Richard Watkinson Partners, the exterior of the property (56960758)

Credit: Richard Watkinson Partners, the exterior of the property (56960761)

Credit: Richard Watkinson Partners, one of the bathrooms (56960764)

Credit: Richard Watkinson Partners, one of the bathrooms (56960767)