The Old Rectory in Lower Bitchfield is up for sale for a whopping £1.25 million.

This five-bedroom period home comes with its own indoor swimming pool, as well as 4.5 acres of gardens and paddocks.

There is also a 'Granny Annexe', encompassing an extra bedroom in the property's grounds.

The Old Rectory is up for sale. (30297227)

Built in the 1870's, the house is just eight miles from Grantham town centre. It also boasts a modern touch, with a Biomass heating system included.

The property is up for sale on Purple Bricks.

