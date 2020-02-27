Home   News   Article

Property worth over £1.2 million up for sale near Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 13:07, 27 February 2020
 | Updated: 13:07, 27 February 2020

The Old Rectory in Lower Bitchfield is up for sale for a whopping £1.25 million.

This five-bedroom period home comes with its own indoor swimming pool, as well as 4.5 acres of gardens and paddocks.

There is also a 'Granny Annexe', encompassing an extra bedroom in the property's grounds.

The Old Rectory is up for sale. (30297227)
Built in the 1870's, the house is just eight miles from Grantham town centre. It also boasts a modern touch, with a Biomass heating system included.

The property is up for sale on Purple Bricks.

One of the property's five bedrooms. (30296807)A luxurious sitting room. (30296860)An overhead view of the property and its grounds. (30296890)An ornately decorated bathroom. (30296960)The kitchen comes with an oil fire area. (30297030)The property comes with an indoor swimming pool. (30297243)
