Property worth over £1.2 million up for sale near Grantham
Published: 13:07, 27 February 2020
| Updated: 13:07, 27 February 2020
The Old Rectory in Lower Bitchfield is up for sale for a whopping £1.25 million.
This five-bedroom period home comes with its own indoor swimming pool, as well as 4.5 acres of gardens and paddocks.
There is also a 'Granny Annexe', encompassing an extra bedroom in the property's grounds.
Built in the 1870's, the house is just eight miles from Grantham town centre. It also boasts a modern touch, with a Biomass heating system included.
The property is up for sale on Purple Bricks.
