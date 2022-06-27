Residents have been asked for their views over the proposed development of a drive thru coffee unit, shops and a care home.

Last week, residents of the Barrowby Gate area in Grantham received a letter sent by Grantham Estates outlining a proposed development on land to the south of Barrowby Road, with the site including The Heathers' Care Home.

The proposal would see three units build on the site, to be used for retail or drive thru purposes, as well as a new care home on the site of The Heathers.

The site in question to the south of Barrowby Road. (57579671)

The letter said: "Grantham Investments Limited is a local business established for over 40 years, serving businesses in Grantham, Sleaford and Stamford.

"It is owned and run by local people, who not only have a vested interest in seeing Grantham and South Kesteven develop, but also a genuine desire to see their development for the benefit of the district and its people.

"Our position within the property market is long term, our properties and developments are first class, attracting business not only locally, but from those wishing to relocate to the area."

In the letter, residents were invited to find out more and share their thoughts on the proposal next Tuesday (July 5) from 3pm to 7pm at Muddle Go Nowhere (Miller & Carter Steakhouse), on Barrowby Road.

If they are unable to attend this, they can email their views to info@granthamestates.co.uk.