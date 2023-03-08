An application has been submitted to build 67 new homes in a village.

Plans for a new 67-home development to the south of Reedings Road, Barrowby, have been submitted by Persimmon Homes.

The proposed development forms part of a larger housing allocation site in the South Kesteven District Council Local Plan, which was adopted in 2020.

A view of what the street scene could look like in the proposed Barrowby development. Photo: Persimmon (62853465)

The 3.05ha site, which sits to the south of Barrowby, can be accessed from both Reedings Road and Owen Road.

There will be a range of homes built if the plans are successful, from one-bedroom properties to four-bedroom houses, including terraced, semi-detached and detached. Affordable housing will also be included to meet local need.

To the west of the site, is currently being built out by Platform Housing where permission has been granted for 49 affordable houses, while to the south of the application site is in the control of Allison Homes.

A view of what the street scene could look like in the proposed Barrowby development. Photo: Persimmon (62853459)

As part of the Platform Housing development, a new co-operative store opened at the end of 2022 in Low Road, Barrowby.

In December 2022, Allison Homes consulted the public on plans for up to 175 new homes on the site to the south, as well as the opportunity for a new village hall.

A company spokesperson confirmed that they expect to submit an application for the site in April 2023.