An application to demolish a former building education facility and construct 11 new homes is set to go before a planning committee.

Plans to build new homes on the site of the former Grantham College Building Department on Sandon Road is recommended for conditional approval, and will be decided upon when South Kesteven District Council's planning committee meets tomorrow afternoon at 1pm.

The proposed development site is 0.40 hectares in size, and currently comprises of six buildings that were previously occupied by the construction department of Grantham College.

Plans could see the former Grantham College Construction Skills Centre make way for 11 homes, image via Google Streetview. (45883404)

The site lies adjacent to the former military barracks, a grade II listed building, with the planning officer concluding that the plans offered "less than substantial harm" to the barracks' setting.

The plans stated that the former construction skills centre was "no longer fit for educational purposes," therefore Grantham College are "exploring other means of generating income."

In April 2021, the College confirmed that the engineering and construction skills facility at Grantham College was to be upgraded thanks to a grant of £1.5 million from the Getting Building Fund as part of a new integrated learning space which will be branded as the Grantham College Energy Centre.

Originally, the plans were for 13 homes, but this was reduced to 11 following engagement between the applicant and officers.

The applicant’s preference would be to provide affordable housing “off-site” in the form of a commuted sum, calculated as £240,000, which will go towards boosting the supply of affordable housing in Grantham.