InstaVolt are proposing the installation of four rapid electric vehicle charging stations.

The charging stations and the associated equipment would replace four existing parking spaces at the McDonald's on Great North Road, Colsterworth.

The site area is 75.75 sq metres, and is currently allocated to customers who are using the McDonald's.

Credit: InstaVolt, planning site layout (53991113)

The proposed changes will allow for the same number of parking spaces as before, except now four electric vehicles can be rapidly charged whilst visiting the site.

Charging units set to be installed will be silver, white, red and black with InstaVolt imagery

Lincolnshire County Council do not wish to restrict the grant of permission and have recommended to the South Kesteven District Council that the proposed development is acceptable.