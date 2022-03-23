Plans for five holiday pods for rail enthusiasts at the former station yard have been submitted.

A planning application has been submitted to have five new holiday pods placed at Old Hougham Station with an amenity block and viewing platform.

The pods are designed and constructed to emulate part of a railway carriage, to provide enthusiasts with a unique accommodation that offers views of the East Coast Main Line from a safe environment.

New holiday pods could be sited at the Old Station Yard, Hougham. Image via Plan-It Design Ltd (55621425)

The application described the proposal as "an extremely good tourism asset", adding that, "the design of the pods is very much in keeping with the railway theme and would not be obtrusive in the locality".

The station buildings went into disrepair, with the site acquired by the applicant in early 2000.

An earlier application was refused in 2020 before being approved at appeal, the new application has altered the application site to be moved to the Northwest of the original application site.

Credit: PLAN-IT DESIGN, The proposed holiday pods development (55608004)

This change in site has allowed the applicant to keep the site better fitting with existing land contours and features on the site.

A revised planning statement has found that the holiday pods will attract more income to local businesses, but landscaping will be important to minimise the impact on the locality and could be conditioned on any approvals.