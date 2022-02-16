A planning application has been submitted to refurbish a school library to maximise its full potential.

The King's School, Grantham, has made a proposal to remodel its library.

The library is on the first floor at 1 and 2 Church Street, which has Grade II listed building status.

King's School, Grantham. (45311343)

Amongst the proposals is new flooring and decoration, with localised repairs to the existing ceilings across the majority of the building's first floor, none of which require listed building consent.

However, listed building consent is sought for the removal of two contemporary stud partitions, one in the existing archive room and the other forming a corridor that splits the library into two sections

The removal of these later additions would allow better use of the space and allow the library to follow the original layout of an open plan space.

It is believed this open space, will allow the school to utilise the library to its full potential.

More information on the proposed changes can be found at: http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=8170#/application/s22%2F0215/documents