A planning application has been submitted to build eight new houses on Harrowby Road, but it is causing upset to surrounding residents.

The planning permission is for the redevelopment of the Harrowby Road site, which is the former Shirley Croft Hotel, with eight new dwellings and new access provided from Harrowby Road.

There are a number of trees that surround the north western corner of the development site, and the report states the trees will be "retained" and "unaffected by the development", but Jim Smith, who lives on Croft Drive, has seen that trees have been cut down.

The plans for the proposed new dwellings on Harrowby Road. (57921892)

Jim said: "The trees have been a vocal point going up Harrowby Road.

"They are lovely trees on the right hand of the site. It is lovely to see them coming up the hill. The trees coming down would be a tragedy."

An aerial view of the proposed new dwellings on Harrowby Road. (57921904)

The residents who live along Croft Drive and also St Vincent's are also not happy with how the proposed homes will overlook their properties.

Jim added: "It's going to ruin peoples lives. Privacy is going to go for all of us, just for money."

District Councillor Charmaine Morgan is supporting the residents in their opposition.

The planned houses to be developed on the Harrowby Road site. (57922000)

Coun Morgan said: "I opposed the original demolition of the Shirley Croft Hotel. It was an important local and national historic site where Barnes Wallis worked on the bouncing bomb during WWII.

"The new developments coming forward do not seem to be in character with the area at all and there is a genuine concern regarding the preservation of the trees, which have a significant impact on the character of the street and neighbourhood.

“Of particular concern is the fact that all proposals coming forward appear to be cramming too many houses into a small space and this may well have a negative effect on the existing properties in the area."

The planned houses to be developed on the Harrowby Road site. (57922021)

After speaking to planning enforcement officers about the site, Coun Morgan was told that there had been no breach of planning rules on the site.

Coun Morgan said: "The works that have been done have been in accordance with permissions previously granted for the site. However, I have noted that a number of the existing trees on that site do not have tree preservation orders on them, therefore I am working with SK to see if it is possible to increase protection for trees on that site.

“I’m extremely concerned at how many trees have been lost within the Grantham area, especially over the last few years and it’s possible to request for a tree to have a preservation order placed on it by contacting householderteam@southkesteven.gov.uk and I would strongly recommend contacting a local councillor if you have a concern."

The site is located to the south east of Grantham town centre, and is on the eastern side of Harrowby Road.

The construction of two of the dwellings has begun after the redevelopment proposals were partly "mothballed".

The site will include a mix of three-bedroom houses, which will include two car parking spaces each.

Grange Developments, who has submitted the proposed plans, has confirmed that planning permission has been approved for eight trees in total to be removed on the site. This includes two trees which have already been removed.