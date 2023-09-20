A resident has said a proposed pedestrian crossing “can’t come soon enough”.

Lincolnshire County Council proposes to introduce a puffin crossing in Barrowby Road, Grantham, along the road which is used by Poplar Farm School pupils to get to school.

LCC’s public notice was shared on the Barrowby Lodge/Miller & Carter Estate Facebook group and Vicky Cay said: “This crossing can’t come soon enough”.

A Google Street view of the A52 near the footpath entrance to Poplar Farm School.

She added that while trying to cross the road on the school run that she was “regularly dicing with death”.

Proposed plans for the puffin crossing along Barrowby Road, Grantham.

LCC is asking the public to submit any objections by Friday, October 20, by emailing TRO@lincolnshire.gov.uk.

People can also make their objections in writing to: Chief Executive - Lincolnshire County Council, Lancaster House, 36 Orchard Street, Lincoln, LN1 1XX.

