Grantham College and University Centre, in collaboration with the Job Centre, welcomed visitors on campus for their careers and progression fair recently, for the first time since the Covid interruptions.

The event brought together nearly 40 local employers and services to the exhibition, including McCains, DHL, Belton House, Fruehauf, Bluebird Care, Moy Park, the Army Reservists and many more

This year’s variety of stall holders gave students and Job Centre clients the opportunity to explore their future career prospects, whilst meeting industry professionals who were able to offer job vacancies to interested individuals.

Overall, the event was a huge success with over 300 visitors attending throughout the day. Students from Grantham College, Greenfields Academy, Priory Ruskin, Grantham Priory and The West Grantham Church of England Secondary Academy all attended and spoke to employers from a range of various professions.

