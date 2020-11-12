A new initiative has launched to encourage collaboration and support between local businesses – and aims to provide a Grantham sales, payment and delivery platform.

Prosperity 4 Grantham (P4G) is an initiative of BHive.community – Grantham’s community volunteer hub – in collaboration with passionate, visionary and vocal locals to springboard Grantham area businesses into working closely together.

The businesses will share resources for their common benefit to compete with national and multinational businesses. ‘A problem shared is a problem halved – stronger together’ is a key message.

Prosperity 4 Grantham

Susan Swinburn, from BHive, said: “We are all in this together. Grantham business and people are great.

“The more we grow the better it will be to boost local business, keep our pounds local, keep local jobs and Grantham people can prosper.”

P4G combines a broad range of business and community experience. Its Facebook group currently has over 240 members.

The local businesses involved in the group range from the sustainable items vendor Bare Planet, to the bespoke creator Heritage Metalcraft.

Launched on Friday, P4G’s aim is to raise awareness among local consumers of the vast number of opportunities to spend their money locally with the same convenience and speedy service they have become accustomed to, and to generate real sales to support and grow the town’s economy and employment.

In the coming weeks BHive will be launching an end-to-end sales, payment and local delivery platform for all local retail, service and industrial businesses. It aims to provide Grantham with its own virtual high street and offer next day and same day delivery locally.

P4G is a long-term project and as it matures it hopes to represent the views and demands of businesses from back-bedroom to office and industrial.

Information: www.facebook.com/groups/prosperity4grantham