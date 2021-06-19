Residents have voiced their opposition to new plans for flats in their street.

Nineteen residents met with planning officers to hear about modifications which are planned for the flats.

Residents from Lodge Way and Manthorpe Road attended an on-site meeting to hear South Kesteven District Council planning officers give details of a new planning application to amend balconies on apartments at 85 Manthorpe Road, where permission was given by a planning inspector for 26 apartments in 2016 after applicant Hungerton Developments appealed against refusal.

Lodge Way residents make their feelings known. (48291813)

Residents voiced concerns that their homes would remain overlooked by the modern apartments and they would lose privacy.

Local district councillor Ray Wootten said: “The number of residents turning out demonstrates that even after 14 years since the first application was submitted, opposition to the plans have not changed.”

Plans to turn an old house and grounds into flats were first submitted in 2007, resulting in two applications being refused by SKDC and also on appeal by a planning inspector – but a third appeal was allowed.

The apartments being built on the corner of Lodge Way and Manthorpe Road. (48353667)

In a statement, the applicant said: “All we are doing is aligning (the balconies) correctly with the windows, to take account of the surrounding vista.”

The company says balconies will be glazed with a “slight hue colouration for added privacy”, while railings/balconies on the northern side and eastern corner will be reduced in size, creating further privacy. It says further changes will be made to balconies to increase privacy.

It added: “The railing/balcony opening on the eastern side is to be better aligned to take into account the vista over the adjoining park, whilst the north east corner opening is to be closed. The railing/balcony opening on the south side is to better align itself with views towards St Wulfram’s church and will be screened from the roadside by weeping willow tree.”