Union members marked World Toilet Day with a protest outside an RAF facility over the quality of the loos there.

Members of Unite Union protested on Saturday morning outside RAF Cranwell, stating that the Ministry of Defence had "failed to provide decent toilets" for workers.

For eight years, firefighters at the base have been complaining about inadequate toilet and shower facilities, with Unite saying the Ministry of Defence has failed to make any progress.

Members of Unite Union protested on Saturday morning outside RAF Cranwell. Credit: Unite the Union (60873045)

Unite regional officer Paula Stephens said: “It is disgusting that after eight years the MoD has failed to ensure that our members at RAF Cranwell can have toilet dignity.

"The failure to provide decent toilets is an attack on our members’ basic human rights.

“The MoD should be ashamed of its actions and immediately remove the blockage which is preventing adequate facilities being provided at RAF Cranwell. The MoD also needs to ensure that similar problems at other bases are also rapidly resolved.”

Unite said that the problem first arose when the first female civilian firefighters were recruited to the base in 2014, when it reportedly became apparent that the ageing facilities in place were not fit for purpose and were not adequate for unisex use.

The firefighters' union, Unite, has secured the support of Capita, which is responsible for managing the outsourced firefighter’s contract.

Capita has offered to procure a temporary separate facility attached to the firefighter centre at RAF Cranwell.

Although, due to red tape put forward by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, an arm of the Ministry of Defence, Unite said that a workable solution has been blocked.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “Work is ongoing to upgrade facilities and we are working closely with our contractor to complete this as soon as possible.”

Unite said the problem is not unique to RAF Cranwell and that across the UK, other female civilian MoD workers, especially those working as firefighters, have reported similar problems.

World Toilet Day is recognised by the United Nations and highlights the 3.6 billion people who are forced to live with poor quality toilets.