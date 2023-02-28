Pupils taking part in a protest at Walton Academy say they are being sent home and will be suspended.

One parent says she felt she had to go to the school this morning to pick up her two children because the situation was "disgusting".

The parent said: "I have had to go and take my children out of school. They are fighting and jumping over fences. It's disgusting down there."

A protest continued today (Tuesday) at Walton Academy. (62704147)

She added: "My children are home and safe now."

A pupil taking part in the protest this morning said the school was contacting parents. The pupil said: "They are calling parents and telling them to pick up their children. They are suspending us and sending us home from the field."

Pupils at the school have been protesting about issues including unisex toilets, bullying and mental health support.

The Journal has asked the school for comment on the continuing protest, but it said it did not wish to comment further.

Sixth Formers at the school have supported their teachers and say the protesters have not tried to talk to teachers.