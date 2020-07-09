Campaigners expressed their love for Grantham Hospital yesterday (Wednesday) during a protest outside the urgent treatment centre.

Campaign group Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital has launched its ‘I love Grantham Hospital’ campaign and is asking the people of Grantham to print out its ‘hearts’ logo and put them on posters, car stickers and T-shirts.

Mel Powles, of the campaign group, said there was a good turnout for the protest despite the rain and much reduced staff at the hospital.