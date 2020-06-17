Proud army reserves celebrate the end of their basic training in Grantham
Published: 07:00, 17 June 2020
The first socially distanced Pass Off parade since the beginning of lockdown took place in Grantham on Sunday June 13.
Army Reserves have marked the completion of their first stage of military training with a socially distanced Pass Off parade at Army Training Regiment (Grantham).
More than 45 new reserves from a range of civilian backgrounds including a cleaner, teacher and a nurse took part in the traditional passing out ceremony.
