The Guildhall in St Peter's Hill, Grantham, has a full catalogue of activities for people to enjoy throughout March.

To kick off the month, ‘Phoney Towers’ the stage show, starring award-winning comedy impressionist and Britain’s Got Talent star, Drew Cameron, will be shown at the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre on March 1 at 7.30pm.

The show pays homage to the TV classic, Fawlty Towers. Tickets are £16 (£14 for concessions).

On Friday March 3, Elaine Delmar will take to the stage at the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre at 7.30pm.

Described as "one of the great British jazz voices", Elaine offers fresh interpretations of the 20th Century's most iconic music.

Tickets are £20 (£18 for concessions).

The next day (March 4), Star Academy students will perform scenes, songs, and dances from popular shows, put together in one explosive musical spectacular.

The show starts at 6pm in the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre and tickets are £10.

On March 9, The Elliott Morris Band will take to the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre stage to deliver "uplifting musical celebration of love, hope and friendship".

Elliott will play music from his recently released third album, ‘Something Worth Fighting For’.

The show starts from 7.30pm, with tickets costing £16 (£14 for concessions, £10 for under 26s).

A psychic will come to town on March 10 to perform at the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre from 7.30pm.

Stuart Michael will share his abilities, quick-witted humour, as well as messages from loved ones in the spirit world and dream interpretations.

Tickets for Stuart's show are £18.

On March 11, Bob Drury is set to bring his Viva Neil Diamond - Unplugged show to the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre.

Described in Las Vegas as "one of the world's finest vocal tributes to Neil Diamond", tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, are £17.

The Harrowby Singers Amateur Musical Society will be performing 9 to 5 - the hit musical based on the 1980 film starring Dolly Parton - from Wednesday, March 15, until Saturday, March 18.

The show will take place at the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre and tickets are £16 for adults and £14 for under 16's.

A special event at Guildhall Arts Centre will celebrate the venue's creative contributions to the district on Thursday March 23 between 5pm and 8pm.

Performing live will be Grantham Operatics, New Youth Theatre, Star Academy and the Grantham School of Dancing.

Artwork will be produced to reflect the apple and the moon and the celestial bodies that inspired the town’s most famous theorist, Isaac Newton. The event is free to attend.

On March 24, supernatural murder mystery The Tell-Tale Heart, based on Edgar Allan Poe’s classic, will be performed at the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre.

Performed by the Rumpus Theatre Company, the show will start at 7.30pm. Tickets are £16 (£15 for concessions).

A night of music in memory of Evelyn Gibson will be held in aid of Young Minds on March 25 at the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom. This event is sold out.

On the same night in the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre, Whole Lotta Shakin' - The Shakin' Stevens Story will be performed from 7.30pm.

West End star Rebel Dean is the lead in this nostalgic celebration. Tickets are £24.

A production of Into The Woods Jr, based on the Stephen Sondheim musical fairytale, comes to the stage at the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre.

It will be performed by New Youth Theatre Grantham.

There will be daily shows between Monday March 27 and Thursday March 30. Tickets are £16 (£9.50 for concessions).

