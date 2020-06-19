Pub and hotel near Grantham changes ownership
Published: 15:07, 19 June 2020
| Updated: 15:09, 19 June 2020
The Tollemache Arms in Buckminster has changed hands.
Chartered Surveyor firm Fleurets has sold the leasehold interest in the building which originates from the 19th century.
The new owners are Andrew and Tracy Stirzaker, who have worked together for 30 years in fine dining restaurants, hotels, country inns and golf clubs, the most recent being Stoke Rochford Golf Club.
More by this authorMatthew Taylor