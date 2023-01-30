A village pub has announced it will permanently close.

The Wheatsheaf Inn, Dry Doddington, announced on its Facebook page that "it is with great sadness" it will close on Friday, February 3.

In the post it said: "Although we have taken drastic measures to reduce our operating costs, this has not been enough.

The Wheatsheaf Inn at Dry Donnington. Photo: Google Maps (62129806)

"The sales have continued to fall while our energy and operating costs rise, highlighting the impact of the ongoing cost of living crisis on our business."

On Friday (January 27), what would normally be a busy night for the pub, it only had a dozen customers and on Saturday (January 28), "the pub is empty", the post said.

The pub owners also claimed that Westborough and Dry Doddington Parish Council had objected plans to "diversify and expand the pub's business opportunities and financial viability."

In response, the parish council's chairman Anthony Durham denied these claims and said: "I would just like to point out that the parish council have never objected to any planning application submitted by yourselves.

"We are all in favour of local businesses thriving and are very saddened to see one closing especially one that was the soul of the community."