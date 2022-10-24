A pub has made the decision to close for most of the week due to rising running costs, but will remain open for weddings, events and Sunday lunch.

The Red Lion pub in Newton announced on Friday that it would be partially closing on weekdays, and remain open only for weddings, events and Sunday carvery until next year.

In a Facebook post, the pub said that it was a "tough decision" but assured customers that they were "not going anywhere".

The post said: "We have taken the tough decision to shut next week and only open for our weddings, events and of course our Sunday carvery until next year!

"This decision has not been an easy one but with the massive increase in our electric, having everything running plus heating, the pub would be running at a loss.

"Please be assured we are not going anywhere (I’ve just signed new contract).

"We are just having to cut down in these quieter winter months.

"We would like to thank you all for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you all every Sunday."

