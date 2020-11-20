A Grantham pub is asking for donations for its toy appeal which will make sure needy children in the area receive a gift on Christmas Day.

The King's Arms is asking people to drop off any unwanted or unused toys at the pub on Westgate, or buy a toy to be given as a donation.

Chloe Griffin, of the King's Arms, said: "We will be distributing these to children in the community who need them most - children in hospital over Christmas or in care homes or just children whose parents can’t afford to buy Christmas presents this year with the current situation. The age range is newborn to 16 years old."

The King's Arms toy appeal. (43212381)

The pub will open its doors on Wednesdays and Fridays, from 12pm to 4pm for people to drop off their gifts.

Chloe added: "Our aim is that no child should have to wake up on Christmas Day without a Christmas present."